Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) recently:

1/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 200 ($2.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.32) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/19/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/18/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($3.00). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

1/10/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.32) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/5/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/4/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/17/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.93) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/26/2021 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 2.56 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.56 ($2.22). 24,162,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,366,410. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of -2.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

