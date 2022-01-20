Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vacasa (VCSA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ: VCSA) recently:

1/11/2022 – Vacasa is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Vacasa is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Vacasa is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Vacasa is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Vacasa is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Vacasa is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Vacasa stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Vacasa Inc has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

