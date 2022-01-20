Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Visa (V)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:

1/11/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $263.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

12/30/2021 – Visa had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.76. The company had a trading volume of 226,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,606. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $415.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

