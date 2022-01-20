Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gates Industrial (GTES)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gates Industrial (NYSE: GTES):
- 1/19/2022 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “
- 1/14/2022 – Gates Industrial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “
- 1/11/2022 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “
- 12/7/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “
- 12/6/2021 – Gates Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Gates Industrial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
