WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Short Interest Update

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,168,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,444,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLYYF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $3.06 on Thursday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.