WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 768,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,233,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.42 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

