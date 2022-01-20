Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $78,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Welltower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

WELL stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.