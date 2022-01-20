Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $85.53 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

