West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $510.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $112,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $31,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,349 shares of company stock worth $206,668. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

