Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

