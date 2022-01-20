Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.33

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 224112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The company has a market cap of C$397.95 million and a PE ratio of 24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.21.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Director Brenda Eprile sold 102,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$324,364.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,113 shares in the company, valued at C$573,655.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

