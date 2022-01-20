WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

