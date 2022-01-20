Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 14,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

WY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

