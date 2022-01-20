Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 14,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
WY stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.75.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $3,607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
