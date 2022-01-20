Whiteheart Market Capitalization Reaches $3.25 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $55,222.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $366.19 or 0.00914915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.94 or 0.07312909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00059944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,010.45 or 0.99965441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007683 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.