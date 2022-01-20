Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Trading Down 1.8%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 213.58 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.93). Approximately 1,650,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 756,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219 ($2.99).

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.91) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.91) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.27) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.73) to GBX 450 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.82) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Wickes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.86).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.80. The firm has a market cap of £558.22 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 20,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($62,506.33).

Wickes Group Company Profile (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

