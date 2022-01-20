Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

