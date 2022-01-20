William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,343 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Inter Parfums worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

