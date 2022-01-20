William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 83,545 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Americold Realty Trust worth $13,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

COLD stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

