William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 944,195 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 47,686.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 944,195 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Cognyte Software worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $770,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $817.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

