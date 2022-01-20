William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOLD stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.