William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of MKS Instruments worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,622,000 after acquiring an additional 799,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,228,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $165.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

