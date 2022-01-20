William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 2,888 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

