William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 423,272 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 18,127.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Landec worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after buying an additional 240,587 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,792,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 94,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $315.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $938,232.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

