William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 333,320 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 333,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Stephens raised Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

