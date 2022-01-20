William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,469.07 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,566.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,515.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

