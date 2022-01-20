William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 385,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,323,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.42 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.