William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.23.

Shopify stock opened at $1,030.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,397.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,450.92. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.