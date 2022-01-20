William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,919 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Porch Group worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after buying an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,905. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

