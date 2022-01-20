William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of NeoGames worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,353,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

