William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of NeoGames worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGMS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,289,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 25,772.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 311,848 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,353,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NeoGames stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 3.17. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $73.54.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
