William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Primo Water worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

