William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,743 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 116.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 91,540 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 510,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,360.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,673 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

KO stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $263.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock worth $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

