William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after purchasing an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

GMED stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.