William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,802,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,569,000 after buying an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AON by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in AON by 1,532.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,712,000 after buying an additional 305,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $270.63 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $202.32 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

