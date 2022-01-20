William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.54 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,021 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 455,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after buying an additional 130,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $234.34 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

