William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Eagle Materials worth $18,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3,563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,380 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $151.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.