William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.23. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.