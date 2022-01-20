William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after buying an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,667,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.57.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

