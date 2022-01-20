William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,747,352 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.23% of Earthstone Energy worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESTE opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

