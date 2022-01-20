William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,607 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

WSC stock opened at $36.93 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

