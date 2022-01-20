William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Azul worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 45,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Azul by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE AZUL opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $520.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.