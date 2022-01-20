William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aramark worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

