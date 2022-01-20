William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Callaway Golf worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Shares of ELY opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

