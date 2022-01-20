William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Littelfuse worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total value of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,270 shares of company stock worth $10,825,794. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $286.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

