William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,505 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.22% of Patria Investments worth $18,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Patria Investments by 327.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $3,054,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

PAX stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

