William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 105,985 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,985 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Glacier Bancorp worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

