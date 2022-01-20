William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 6,664 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $321.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.86 and its 200-day moving average is $348.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.73.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

