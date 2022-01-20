William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after buying an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $278.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

