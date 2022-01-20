William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.80. 233,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,503. The company has a market cap of $778.33 million, a PE ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

