Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 595,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

WINT opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.