Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $12.29 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $27.76 million and approximately $682,834.00 worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $12.29 or 0.00028888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.90 or 0.07468700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00063582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,542.61 or 0.99983742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00065193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,383,136 coins and its circulating supply is 2,258,136 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

